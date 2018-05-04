Kevin Hart wasn’t laughing at his pain on Thursday after his private jet blew a tire at Boston’s Logan Airport as it landed.

He broke the news via Instagram, uploading a picture of himself and his crew safe and sound in front of the jet.

Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and s–t got real for a second. No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed.

Hart’s Snapchat followers saw the aftermath, which showed firefighters assessing the scene. He said the plane’s tire blew “as soon as we touched down.” Thankfully, no one was harmed.

“Ya boy got angels on his back,” Hart explained. “I got real-life angels on my back…I’m protected, I truly believe it. But when things like this happen, it’s confirmation…Confirmation God is good and so is life.”

Kevin was with his stylist John Burgandee and fellow comedians Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton, on their way to see Game 2 of the Celtics-76ers playoff series.