It probably goes down in Michael B. Jordan’s DM’s.

After Black Panther, many women are probably still at the edge of their seats for a reply, but Sylvia Wilson got lucky.

Wilson said after she found out Jordan was going to be on her campus, she direct messaged him asking if he wanted to take a picture in exchange for a smoothie. Although he didn’t respond right away, he eventually did and it was lit.

When she received a notification on her phone with the actor’s response she told E! News:

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ And just started freaking out, he was really nice about everything! He was like, ‘Hey you don’t have to get me a smoothie just come and take pictures.’ But my friends were going to take pictures as well and he was like, ‘You guys can all come together as a group.'”

When asked why’d she think to offer him a smoothie, her response was so thoughtful.

“It was really hot outside and because I was doing my physical therapy and I figured he was training, I was like it’s probably not right to ask him out for drinks or something like that. I was like I’ll just see if he wanted a smoothie because I really wanted a smoothie. So I’m like, while I’m getting one for myself I may as well just see if he wants one.”

Wilson had a great day at school this day.