This past Sunday, Philadelphia hosted one of their most anticipated fashion shows for esteemed fashion designer and philanthropist, Milan Harris at the Liberty Palace. Milano di Rouge presents ‘Year of the 5: Making Dreams Reality Fashion Show.’ was the talk of the town featuring exciting fresh and new fashions, political statements and oh yeah…an appearance from the newly-released rapper Meek Mill.

The critically-acclaimed company began as a t-shirt line sold from the trunk of a car by CEO Milan Harris and grew to become a high-end storefront based in Philly. ‘Making Dreams

Reality’ lifestyle brand emerged as a platform to motivates and empower

dreamers to make their dreams a reality. In the past five years Milano di Rouge has transformed from an online boutique to a fashion powerhouse worn by celebrities such as Cardi B, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Lala Anthony.

Check out some photos from the fashion show featuring appearances from Meek Mills, PNB Rock and Philadelphia Eagle’s player Jalen Mills.

Click below to see Milan’s inspiring rise to the top while making her dreams reality!