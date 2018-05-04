Nicki Minaj is back with the videos for her latest singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.”

The Steven Klein-directed video for “Chun-Li” features the Queens rapper going toe-to-toe with her enemies inside of an Asian sex dungeon. “Barbie Tingz” was helmed by Giovanni Bianco and Nicki herself, as she changes through a few bomb looks.

The anticipation for her album release is heightened. Nicki says she wanted to “have fun again” while making music, and this is going to be more epic than anything “Anaconda” delivered. Be sure to catch her performance on the season finale of Saturday Night Live. She is set to premiere two new tracks from the untitled album.