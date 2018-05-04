Perth-born, LA-bred streetwear brand RIOT HILL™ is down for a revolution — call it a style rebellion, if you will — and the aesthetic might just bring on a slew of loyal followers as they roll out a debut collection.
Already making a fan out of The Weeknd during Week 2 of Coachella, RIOT HILL™ takes cues from left-field culture, creating a lifestyle brand that speaks to the outsider just as easily as it attracts the fashion-forward. T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, and puffy overcoats are the key pieces here, highlighted by select graphics that play on the rebellious tone in their marketing of the collection.
You can shop the entire RIOT HILL™ Spring/Summer 2018 debut collection on their website right now, but take a look at some of the key pieces in the lookbook below:
Images: RIOT HILL™