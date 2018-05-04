Perth-born, LA-bred streetwear brand RIOT HILL™ is down for a revolution — call it a style rebellion, if you will — and the aesthetic might just bring on a slew of loyal followers as they roll out a debut collection.

Already making a fan out of The Weeknd during Week 2 of Coachella, RIOT HILL™ takes cues from left-field culture, creating a lifestyle brand that speaks to the outsider just as easily as it attracts the fashion-forward. T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, and puffy overcoats are the key pieces here, highlighted by select graphics that play on the rebellious tone in their marketing of the collection.

Riot Hill ™ #Cxochella A post shared by Brooklyn Brand XO (@brooklynbrand) on Apr 23, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

You can shop the entire RIOT HILL™ Spring/Summer 2018 debut collection on their website right now, but take a look at some of the key pieces in the lookbook below:



Images: RIOT HILL™