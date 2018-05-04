Disgraced director, Roman Polanski, and comedian, Bill Cosby, have been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after the board of governors voted so Tuesday night.

This decision follows Cosby being found guilty of drugging and raping women in 2004, though dozens of women came forward accusing him of doing the same to them.

Oscar-winning director Roman has been a fugitive from the United States since 1978 for fleeing the country while awaiting his sentencing for statutory rape.

Last year, the academy adopted a code of conduct that reads, in part, “There is no place in the academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency.”

Movie producer, Harvey Weinstein, was expelled last October for sexual misconduct. Who will be next?