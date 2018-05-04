Red Bull Radio‘s Max Glazer holds an in-depth chat with the Belizean rapper about politics, his Bad Boy days and NYC’s link between rap and reggae.

Nearly 20 years after his involvement in the Club NY shooting with P. Diddy and Jennifer Lopez, followed by a ten-year prison sentence, two commercially successful and critically acclaimed LPs and deportation to his home of Belize, Shyne sits down with Glazer for his first interview in nearly a decade. Together, they discuss the formerly Brooklyn-based rapper’s involvement in Belizean politics and his conversion conversion to Orthodox Judaism, and reminisce about the halcyon days of New York City hip-hop.