New York Knicks Hire David Fizdale To Be Their 4th Head Coach In 5 Years

Maybe the 4th time in 5 years will be the charm for the New York Knicks.

The Knicks finally did the right thing and hired a credited coach in former Memphis Grizzles head coach David Fizdale.

David Fizdale has agreed to a deal to become the New York Knicks coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2018

Fizdale will sign a four-year contract with the Knicks, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/BPIDb3Jloh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2018

For Fizdale that wasn’t the only job he was offered though during this offseason. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN he was offered the Phoenix Suns job, but he turned it down in hopes of getting the Knicks job.

“He’s a brilliant basketball mind that has exceptional, gold-standard level communication skills,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. “He’s one of my best friends. But I say that objectively. I just think he’s one of the most talented coaches I’ve been around.”

According to league sources, Fizdale will return to New York for a news conference early next week. He is also scheduled to meet with Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis in his home country of Latvia soon.

Fizdale will be allowed to have a learning curve in New York. The Knicks aren’t expected to be contenders anytime soon. With a lottery pick this year and if Porzingis miss next season, all indications would point towards the Knicks to return to the lottery next year.

Fizdale’s main job will Be to help develop talent, which is something the Knicks have been struggling to do.