This past Monday (April 30) Travis Scott celebrated his 26th birthday. In the process, he teased his fans by tweeting that new music was on the way. So today (May 4) Scott delivered on that promise by debuting a new track called “Watch” featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. Pi’erre Bourne delivered the production for the track, enhancing his bounce-heavy sound while Mike Dean provided co-production.

Presumably, this could serve as the second single from Scott’s upcoming third album, AstroWorld. The first single from the album, “Butterfly Effect” was released last year and was certified double platinum. AstroWorld is slated for release this year while West is also planning the release of two albums in June. On June 1, West’s solo album will be released, while a collab album with Kid Cudi is to be released the following week on June 8.

Listen to Travis Scott’s new track “Watch” below.