Drake is one busy man, balancing a record-breaking music career while simultaneously spearheading a lucrative sneaker/apparel empire under his signature OVO imprint. He’s taken on the title of Renaissance Man with plenty of easy so far, but the road to the top can occasionally lead to stepping on a few toes — intentionally or not.

The controversy in question began with the rumored announcement that Drake would be jumping ship from Jordan Brand to adidas after multiple instances of the Views MC rocking Three Stripes gear. Freedom to wear what you want is something we both agree with and encourage, but when you’re getting big bucks from the big dogs at Team Jordan to promote the collabs they’ve got coming up with you — i.e. the Air Jordan 4 “Raptors” that literally has your signature on the tongue! — it starts to look fishy that Drizzy would be seen rocking a competing brand, especially so publicly in front of the 24/7 mob of cameras always flicking off in his face.

First, it was Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, who had a few “Petty” words in response the rapper’s unofficial adidas co-signs recently. Peep his tweets below:

And you’re now stuck in Adidas Kicks… FOREVER *Cardi B voice*🤭🙊 https://t.co/X6pW09Kzl6 — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) May 4, 2018

Btw, nothing confirmed on The Boy… just let me be “PettyMJ” for a second🤷‍♂️ — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) May 4, 2018

Not too many were happy about Drake’s recent collaboration with Clarks Originals either, with a lot of you sounding off on Facebook with remarks that Drake was biting off what Wu Tang Clan did decades ago for the classic Wallabees silhouette.

…and then there’s this quote from Rihanna’s latest cover story for Vogue Magazine, which has been stirring up headlines all day:

“[Drake and I] don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

— Rihanna, Vogue Magazine (June 2018 Issue)

As we know, Rih is doing her thing at PUMA right now, most recently dropping a closer look at the footwear in PUMA x FENTY SS18. Could the end of “AubRih” — “Rake” just didn’t have a ring to it — be due to their competing shoe deals? Going off Rihanna’s words above, the situation doesn’t look dire enough to rule out another “What’s My Name”, “Take Care” or “Work”, but we probably won’t see the pair doing #ShoeGram shots anytime soon.

In terms of Marcus’ shots at Drake, we’ll just let that one play out on wax. We’re sure the situation will get put into a few bars in the near future.



