Massachusetts’ own Saucony pays tribute to a classic New England dish, bringing us a new shellfish-inspired colorway for the popular GRID 8500 silhouette.

Just in time for seafood season — then again, when isn’t it a good time for seafood?! — the “Lobster” GRID 8500 takes the best features from the GRID 9000 (upper) and GRID 8000 (sole) to create a smooth “jaffa” suede and “orange peel” leather construction. Each pair comes with the standard orange laces and a deep sea blue alternative option, which compliments the claw-printed leather insoles. If you ask us, this definitely makes for the ultimate catch of the day.

The countdown is on for the END. x Saucony GRID 8500 “Lobster” to drop next Friday (May 11) over at END. Launches. Dive into the eye-grabbing lookbook below:

