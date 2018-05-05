Authorities in Delaware have arrested a former NASCAR crew member after the team owner was assaulted at Dover International Speedway.

Dover Police say 33-year-old Lawrence Hayden of Concord, North Carolina and NASCAR Xfinity Series race team owner Jerry Hataway were arguing over Hayden’s employment when Hayden began punching 56-year-old Hataway.

Hataway suffered a broken jaw in the altercation. He was treated at the track before being taken to a local hospital.

Hayden was charged with second-degree assault and issued a $500 secured bond. It was not known whether he has a lawyer.

Dover is hosting the OneMain Financial 200 XFINITY Series race Saturday, followed by the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.