Just when we though TDE merch couldn’t get any better than a fire collab with Reigning Champ, Nike went along and upped the ante by announcing a new capsule collection alongside Top Dawg Entertainment.

Footwear and apparel will make up this nice set of gear, including the standout Nike Cortez Kenny III we saw TDE president Dave Free preview on Instagram a few days ago. Other key options include a long-sleeve shirt, headwear, and hoodie that incorporates reflective 3M™ detailing.

"Friday. TDE x Nike" A post shared by Dave Free (@miyatola) on May 1, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

It looks like the collection is set to drop at the six pop-up locations on the ‘Championship’ tour — Blends in Los Angeles (May 9 – 13), Social Status in Houston (May 19 – 20), Concepts in NYC (May 26 – 30), Bodega in Boston (June 4 – 5), Livestock in Toronto (June 11 – 12) and Notre in Chicago (June 14 – 15) — similar to the stuff they’re already dropping with Reigning Champ. Long-sleeves will retail for $55 USD, while hoodies go for $85 USD and hats $35 USD.



We’ll keep you guys updated on this collaboration, especially as more images of the Nike Cortez Kenny III roll in.