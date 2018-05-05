Rihanna has proven the power of her midas touch once again with this latest PUMA x Fenty collection, and now you can check out a few upcoming footwear options hitting retailers soon.

The three silhouettes featured in this drop include the Avid Cutout Sneakers, Leather Pointed Toe Racing Booties and Fenty Espadrilles. The Avid — a good running shoe with stretch laces, pull-on tongue and ankle loops for premium comfort — incorporates a fun array of custom hues, including “Bay” “Cherry Tomato” “Vanilla Ice” and “Limepunch”. On the leather Racing Booties, a simple white base is balanced out with neon green lettering, meanwhile the Espadrilles will come in “Black”, “Grey” and “Yellow” iterations that are sure to give the ladies some fresh footwear as the weather breaks.

You can pick up the Avid Cutout Sneakers at PUMA, while the Leather Pointed Toe Racing Booties are currently available at Bloomingdale’s. Expect the Espadrilles to drop on May 14.

Peep Ri-Ri’s latest step into sportswear domination below: