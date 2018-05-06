Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry Claims She Was Fired Because She Is White

Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry Claims She Was Fired Because She Is White

Back in April 2017, ESPN was in the midst of layoffs and reporter Britt McHenry was on that list of people they parted ways with. Since then, she has been on a rampage as to why she believes she was fired.

In a recent twitter conversation played out in real time, the former ESPN reporter offered her take on her tenure from the company.

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry says that she was demoted at the network 'because I was white' before eventually being fired in Twitter post https://t.co/Zsb38mOwYE — Joe FreedomLover🇺🇸 (@JoeFreedomLove) May 5, 2018

The tweet in questions begins with McHenry claiming “No I was demoted because I was white & made too much,” in response to a twitter user shading her on-air skills. The tweet which was later deleted has been frozen in time by the Internet’s many watchdogs. McHenry was initially demoted from her field reporter position to a role behind the scenes. In 2017, the network announced it was releasing 100 members of staff in a cost-cutting move. McHenry was among the first to get the axe.

Even though her contract was honored ’til the very end, she continues to badmouth the company at every opportunity.

McHenry worked for ESPN from 2014-2017. She now lists herself as a political host for FOX 5 DC.