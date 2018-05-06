Gennady Golovkin wanted to give the world a show on Cinco De Mayo. The schedule bout with Canelo Alvarez was scrapped at the last minute and Vanes Martitosyan stepped up to the plate.

Golokin defended his WBA (super), WBC and IBO titles, scoring a second-round knockout of Martirosyan on Saturday. Golovkin took a hard shot in the first round, and was all business in the second, absolutely obliterating Martirosyan with a combination that saw five or six punches land completely flush. Martirosyan went down, and the 10-count brought the end of the bout.

The Big Drama Show rolls on. @GGGBoxing overwhelmed Vanes Martirosyan in the second round with an onslaught of combos to score a knockout. #GGGVanes pic.twitter.com/SkGRfyFLgz — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) May 6, 2018

Despite Saturday’s main event coming together at the last minute, it was always going to be a hugely important match for Golovkin, as it was his 20th consecutive defense of his world championship titles. He is the longest-reigning current world champion, and now has tied Bernard Hopkins for the most consecutive title defenses in the middleweight division.

That record has stood for 13 years, and Golovkin will still need another fight to break it. But he’s also faced what is generally regarded as tougher competition than Hopkins. Fans would still like for Golovkin to face Alvarez — that rematch has to be made at this point. Another rematch fans will want to see is Daniel Jacobs getting back in the ring versus Golovkin.

Either way, 2018 is shaping up to be a great year for boxing.