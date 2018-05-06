Agreeably, the greatest performer in the WWE history could be heading back to the company really soon. According to TMZ Sports, when the WWE was planning their “Greatest Royal Rumble” event in Saudi Arabia, one of the members of the royal family specifically asked for Hulk Hogan to participate. WWE didn’t oblige, but the request reportedly opened a dialogue between Hogan and the WWE.

Hulk Hogan's Return to WWE Almost a Done Deal https://t.co/z8C6lT6oun — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 4, 2018

Hogan was banned from the WWE in 2015 after footage containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke Hogan dating a Black man, used the N-word several times in the tape and said, “I guess we’re all a little racist,” according to Wrestling Inc.

Hulk made an appearance at the HBO/WWE “Andre the Giant” documentary premiere in Los Angeles, California in March, but the company made it clear that he was not back with the WWE just yet.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant‘s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

Without Hogan, the WWE wouldn’t be the global phenomenon it is today. Bringing him back would be great for business, but only if he is truly sorry for what he has done.