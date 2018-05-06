LaMelo Ball will play in the LaVar Ball family’s JBA league this summer and will join the Los Angeles-based team, according to SLAM.

Melo's debut game in the JBA League will be with Team Los Angeles on June 21st @ Citizens Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale soon! #MB1 #jba #ballcontrol pic.twitter.com/2pUtL8TJGD — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2018

LaVar Ball announced Friday that LaMelo will be one of the NBA hopefuls who will make his Junior Basketball Association debut on June 21. He said the league will give LaMelo a chance to “take it to another level.”

“Melo got the opportunity to play against international competition and experienced the game from a different perspective while in Lithuania,” LaVar told SLAM Online. “Now he’s able to come back to the States and remind people why he was the most talked about high school player in the world before he left. It’s time to take it to another level now.”

LaVar founded the JBA League for players fresh out of high school who don’t want to play in college. Unlike the NCAA, athletes will be compensated for their hard work.

LaMelo is the youngest member of the Ball family and played for Vytautas Prienai-Birstonas in Lithuania this past winter. His best performances came in the Big Baller Brand Challenge games, where he recorded 40 points or more twice and had multiple double-digit assist games.

With a Ball son actually partaking in the new league, LaVar gains instant credibility and possibly the league’s first star.