One lawmaker in Nigeria slammed Kanye West on Friday for his recent comments on slavery.

Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani took to Twitter not only to take a shot at Yeezy but to invite him to see the slave sites in Africa for himself.

If @kanyewest thinks Slavery was a choice,we will offer him a free ticket & tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry Lagos,Ouida Benin Republic,Ghana & Goree Island in Senegal to ‘experience the choices in chains’.Kanye defecated on the graves of [email protected] @AP — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 4, 2018

In an interview with TMZ, The “New Slaves” rapper spoke about his thoughts on slavery which sent social media into a frenzy. “When you hear about 4oo years of slavery, for 400 years? That sounds like a choice to me,” Kanye said in the interview.

Kanye’s comments were immediately slammed during the interview by TMZ‘s Van Lathan who told Kanye among other things that the rapper has “morphed into something that’s not real.” Lathan was not the only one upset by the comments which later prompted the hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice.

Yeezy defenders as well as Ye’ himself tried to pour some cold water on his hot take on slavery following the blow-back. In a series of several tweets on the issue, Kanye said that he was speaking more on the terms of “mental slavery” citing a fake Harriett Tubman quote “I could have saved thousands [of slaves] if only I’d been able to convince them that they were slaves.” There has been no documentation that this quote came from the famous abolitionist.

Kanye has also been a target for one radio station in Detroit that has refused to play any Kanye West music in response to his controversial comments.

Fortunately for the creator of the Yeezy Boost sneakers, Adidas is standing by their money making designer and opting not to drop him from the company although the CEO Kasper Rorsted has said that he does not support the comments.