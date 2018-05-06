The truth shall set you free.. right? Well it seems like Offset‘s alleged baby’s mother Celina Powell agrees.

Yesterday, Powell decided to come clean, while admitting to Hip-Hop personality DJ Akademiks that she lied about getting pregnant and having a baby by the Migos member. DJ Akademiks went live with Celina on Instagram. The model began her confession with “The point is there is no baby. Get over it, suck my d*ck. Ya’ll investigated this sh*t for nine months. I didn’t give a f*ck. I was laughing at you.”

After coming off unapologetic, Celina decided to flip the script by apologizing to Cardi B. “I, Celina, apologize to you Belcalis. I’m sorry, I sincerely apologize if i made you for one second think Offset was the father of my pretend baby.”

Both Cardi B and hubby Offset both denied all accusations, so this confession may come as no surprise. Now that the truth is officially out and Celina is done playing games, hopefully the “Be Careful” rapper can fully focus on her pregnancy and relax in peace.