2 Chainz Proposed to His Wife Kesha Ward at the Met Gala

2 Chainz is still in love with his wife Kesha Ward, and he proved it today. The rapper proposed to her at the Met Gala.

He got down on one knee on the infamous steps, and asked his wife of five years to marry him. She said yes.

After he popped the question for the second time, the couple posed to share the happy moment. When asked why’d he decide to make the grand gesture at the Met Gale, Titty Boi responded, “It should’ve [already] happened.”

The couple share three children together.