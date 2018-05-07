After going through a series of nicknames, including the “Blackout” 11s and most recently the “Prom Night” Jordan 11s, the Air Jordan 11 “Cap And Gown” is finally gearing up for a general release, but only those walking across the stage this year will get the first shot at copping a pair. Talk about the ultimate graduation gift!

Jordan Brand is staying true to the name of the new colorway by giving upcoming high school graduates at select schools across the country early access codes on the Nike SNKRS app. Of course, whether these end up on your feet while you’re accepting a diploma or a doctorate degree, we’re just happy to see Team Jordan put on for those pursuing a higher education. Major props on that end!

To check and see if you’re one of the lucky few selected to cop the Air Jordan 11 “Cap And Gown” before its May 26 drop date, log in to your Nike SNKRS account right now.

Check out more pics of the anticipated silhouette below: