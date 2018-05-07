Angelo Baque (former brand director over at Supreme) is using his Awake NY imprint to tribute two things sentimental to his upbringing: the culture of street basketball and a love for Mexican art pioneer Frida Kahlo.

Along with tribute tees dedicated to the two subjects above, this Spring/Summer 2018 offering gives us an assorted color range of long-sleeve shirts, hoodies and outwear amongst other items. Small in size, yes, but this collection definitely offers a hearty dose of streetwear essentials.

Pieces from the new Awake NY SS18 set already dropped last week at Dover Street Market NY, but the online arrival is set for next week Monday (May 14).