A new drama titled Cornerman, is in the works about discovering Mike Tyson. Bruce Willis is set to play famed boxing trainer Cus D’Amato.

The announcement was made on Monday morning, right before the 71st Cannes Film Festival kicked off.

Cornerman is set in New York City in the 1980’s. It tells the story of how D’Amato went from training some of boxing’s biggest champions, to finding a 13-year-old Tyson. That role has not been casted yet. Production for the movie will begin in Fall.

Homeland’s Rupert Friend will be making his directorial debut in this film. Friend issued the following statement: