The Daz (and the Crips) vs. Kanye West saga continues…

The Dogg Pound’s Daz Dillinger kept his promise and dropped a diss track aimed at the controversial and outspoken Kanye West called “True To The Game (Part 2)”, which is a play off of Ice Cube‘s track of the same name from his classic Death Certificate album.

Last month, Daz sent out a “Crip Alert,” which was a green light to physically assault the Grammy Award winning rapper/producer, but was countered after Yeezy beefed up his security and allegedly filed an order of protection against the DPG member.

Listen to Daz’s track below: