G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden last week for assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest. Thankfully, he’s not Black or else he would’ve been serving time or become the next topic of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The “No Limit” rapper got off with a slap on the wrist. After assaulting security guards in the club, the cops finding 1.5 ounces of cocaine and a rolled-up hundred-dollar bill, and resisting arrest, he received a probationary sentence and a $10,000 fine and a payment to the bouncer who was a victim in the nightclub assault.

G-Eazy broke his silence since the incident with a B&W candid photo of him on Instagram.

Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most. Embarrassed and apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so fucking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, the caption read.

Although the Oakland rapper is invited to the cookout, it’s still crazy to think how this situation would’ve turned out completely different if his name was Meek Mill, or something.