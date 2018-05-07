In case you missed it this weekend, you should know the self-proclaimed “King of NY” Tekashi69 and Chicago’s Tadoe had a rather spicy phone call.

Initially, 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd were trading shots back and forth before 6ix9ine welcomed Cuban Doll to join him on Instagram live. (May 5th)

While the two shared a few laughs and smiles, Tadoe didn’t seem to care for the playful exchanges. Therefore, he got in contact with 6ix9ine. The Glo Gang president made it clear where is energy was with the situation.

Tadoe claimed “to kill people” before yelling at 6ix9ine to “lose this number ” As the beef began to heat up, it appears Cuban Doll took the brunt of Tadoe’s anger.

The 19-year-old beauty went live on Instagram to shared her alleged injuries. Her left eye appears bruised and swollen shut. Aside from other noticeable facial bruises, she says, “my hip is broke.”

She goes on to say in the video,

“This really what the fuck happens. This nigga talk to all the bitches but be mad when I talk to anybody. Pussy ass nigga.” Appearing to take direct aim at Tadoe.

Ironically, the caption on the video posted on his Instagram account seems to brazenly take credit for the alleged assault. However, some believe Cuban Doll may have captioned the video using his account.

In an even more twisted plot, both 6ix9ine and Cuban Doll shared photos of each other on Sunday with embracive messages.

Although no claims have been substantiated, Chicago MC Rico Recklezz, saw the whole situation as something to laugh at. He took the time to poke fun at Tadoe for being pressed over a female.

In the meantime, we hope Cuban Doll is in good health, physical abuse is nothing to laugh at. Whether male or female, if you have to hit someone or risk being hit, leave.