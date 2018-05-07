Janet Jackson will be honored with the 2018 Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

This recognition is honored to artists who made a cultural impact both inside and outside the music industry. Past recipients include, Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017).

The pop icon is also set to perform. This will be Jackson’s first televised performance in nine years. In an eleven year time span, Janet was nominated for 18 Billboard Music Awards and won 10.

Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes, and Kelly Clarkson are set to perform. The show is going down at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. NBC will broadcast the ceremony live Sunday, May 20, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.