Jay-Z used a track (“Smile”) from his latest album, 4:44, to reveal his mom, Gloria Carter, is not only now openly gay, but that she’s even found love.

Hov gave context to his mother’s decision to come out as a lesbian during his recent interview with David Letterman on Netflix’s My Next Guess Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The God MC says that eight months prior to the interview his mom revealed her sexuality to him although he assumed she was gay for quite some time.

Towards the end of Hov’s “Smile,” fans hear audio of Ms. Carter reciting a heartfelt poem about life being too short to live in fear. Her affable poem earned her a special recognition award at this year’s GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards held yesterday (May 6) in New York City. Gloria Carter’s award was presented by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

“Here I am. I’m loving, I’m respectful, I’m productive, and I’m a human being who has a right to love who I love,” Ms. Carter said during her acceptance speech. “So everybody just smile. Be free.”

The mother of four gave a special shout out to her partner during the speech, who she says inspired her to be open about her sexuality. She was seen front row wiping away tears as Ms. Carter delivered the speech.

“…I met someone that made my heart sing, made me no longer want to sneak a peek at them but actually look at them with loving eyes.” Ms. Carter let out a laugh after she delivered this quote after the speech which led to applause from the people in attendance.

You can watch the full acceptance speech below.