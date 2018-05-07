Donald Glover hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, alongside musical guest Childish Gambino, and you know he had to sprinkle some Kanye West shenanigans in his skits.

In a parody of the 2018 thriller, A Quiet Place, A Kanye Place, Glover, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, and Cecily Strong try to silently make it across a cornfield while staying hidden from monsters who are provoked by Ye’s tweets.

Thompson explains that they have to remain silent to stay safe, but then Yeezy posted a picture of a Make America Great Again hat on Twitter and poof! Thompson was doomed.

The rest of the crew die in a similar fashion. Bryant dies after realizing Kanye actually said “poopity scoop” on “Lift Yourself.” After the free-thinker suggested that slavery was a choice, Bennett got got. Glover is the last one standing in the end, but he’s powerless compared to Ye’s tweets.

The skit was so funny that the genius even approved it on Twitter. Check out the full skit below.