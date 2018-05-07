Just when you thought changing his name to Bill K. Kapri wasn’t enough…

Kodak Black aka Bill Kapri, decided that he would put all of his wild and crazy life experiences and put them in literary form, which he announced this week on Twitter.

I’m excited about this book I’m writing. I’m ready for the world to read it. — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) May 4, 2018

There’s no specifics about Black’s debut as an author, however, his journey through jail as well as the Hip Hop industry is almost guaranteed to give any of his fans an interesting read.

Earlier this year, Kodak was sentenced to jail for one year after being convicted of marijuana and gun charges. These charges originate from a previous charge back in January, which include two parole violations.