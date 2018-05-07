Lena Waithe just made history at the 2018 Met Gala. She became the first person to rock a pride flag on the infamous red carpet.

Waithe donned a pride flag cape with a black and white suit. The gala’s theme “Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” made the moment all the more savory because we all know the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the Catholic Church.

Her suit and cape was designed by Carolina Herrera, and was nothing short of a fashionable political statement.

You already know once the footage surface the Net, a Twitter user dubbed Lena a “Queer Icon.”

LENA WAITHE WEARING A PRIDE FLAG TO A CATHOLIC THEMED EVENT… A QUEER ICON #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UuE1Asl0sc — Dylan (@scholaurship) May 7, 2018

#metgala: the theme is religion

Lena Waithe: ok hold my rainbow flag pic.twitter.com/6nkPKlsUsK — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) May 7, 2018