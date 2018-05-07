Met Gala 2018: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Chadwick Boseman & More Take the Red Carpet

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” It wasn’t a religious affair, but some of our favorite stars were channeling the church theme.

Rihanna, one of the night’s co-hosts, took inspiration from the head of the Catholic Church. Lena Waithe made a powerful political statement, sporting the pride flag. Katy Perry also took the night with her angelic wings.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Diddy, Cassie, Migos, Solange and more joined the party. Jaden Smith came through with his gold plaque for his single “Icon.” Scroll down to see some red carpet footage.

Check out #childishgambino at #metgala2018 A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on May 7, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

ICON LIVIN' #jadensmith #MetGala A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on May 7, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT