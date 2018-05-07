Rapper/Actor Donald ‘Childish Gambino’ Glover shook the music world this weekend with the release of his artistic yet brutally necessary video ‘This is America’. The beautiful melodic song grabs the viewers emotions as Glover dances through chaotic and shocking moments.

With the wild success of his FX television show Atlanta, and his hilarious skits on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, Childish Gambino broke the internet by depicting America through his eyes. Mayhem seems to ensue around him as his African background dancers perform their native dances around him. Hip Hop has always used it’s voice to speak out about issues that plague urban communities and other uncomfortable topics.

Here’s a list of some of our favorite most talked about hip hop videos of the past and present.

What are some of your favorite most talked about videos?