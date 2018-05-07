Marlon Wayans is returning to the prime time summer lineup with the second season of his hit NBC comedy, “Marlon.” The sophomore run will premiere with back to back episodes on Thursday, June 14 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The series, which debuted last year after a solid 10 episode run, is loosely based on the comedian’s life; a divorced couple co-parenting their two children and the funny challenges they endure. Starring Essence Atkins, who plays Marlon’s ex-wife Ashley, along side Notlim Taylor as Marley, Amir O’Neil as Zack, and Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle as the ex-pair’s best friends, the series was extremely successful as last summer’s number one new scripted series on the Big 4 (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX) networks in 18-49 aged and total viewers.

The modern day family comedy is executive produced by the “Woke-ish” stand up comedian, Rick Alvarez and Michael Rotenberg. “Marlon” is produced by Universal Television, Bicycle Path Productions, Baby Way Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

