Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were seen talking at the Met Gala.

There’s no word what the two were talking about. But in the photo, Jeremy Scott was looking at Bardi as she listened to Nicki speak. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s facial expression is hard to read, but the fact that they were even speaking is a step in the right direction.

They even posed for a group selfie.

Do you think the New York rappers can hatch out their beef and possibly give us a collaboration in the future?