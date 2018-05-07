Former Roc-A-Fella Records and current Roc Nation signee Freeway was diagnosed with kidney failure almost three years, but this past week, the Philly rapper, whose given name is Leslie Edward Pridgen, updated his fans on his condition via Instagram from Baltimore’s John Hopkins Hospital.

He also posted a photo meeting with one of his doctors who is helping him get his transplant.

Freeway has allowed his fans to follow him on his health journey through hi documentary Free Will and is currently the official ambassador for the National Kidney Foundation.