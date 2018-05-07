Post Malone’s second album, beerbongs & bentleys has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With 461,000 equivalent album (153,000 traditional album sales) Malone’s debut has surpassed J.Cole’s KOD as the biggest first-week debut for 2018. Malone also has the biggest debut since Taylor Swift’s Reputation was released in December 2017. That project moved 1.238 million units in its debut.

Malone’s second album also broke streaming records set by J. Cole and Drake. beerbongs & bentleys became the biggest streaming week of 2018 with 431.3 million on-demand audio streams, breaking J. Cole’s at-the-time 2018 record for KOD. beerbongs & bentleys also broke Drake’s record for highest first-week on-demand streams of all-time. Drake’s 2017 “playlist” More Life had the record with 384.8 million on-demand audio streams in March 2017.

Malone’s first album, Stoney, has made its way back into the top ten with a No. 9 positioning for this week. This marks another win for Malone, as he’s emerging into one pop music’s biggest superstars.