New Balance created a classic with the widely-favored 574 silhouette, and the latest colorway we came across will definitely get you in the right mindset as we transition into warmer seasons.

If a summer by the shore sounds good right about now, this new “Sea Salt” 574 is definitely a shoe worth checking out. The white/blue seersucker upper stands out as the silhouette’s greatest feature — striped patterns always bring to mind picnic-essential tablecloths — and a crisp white midsole, gum outsole, and light grey heel cage balance out the shoe’s full construction for a clean finish. Add on signature NB detailing in red on the white leather heel and these might just be your go-to for all weekend occasions moving forward.

Shop the New Balance 574 “Sea Salt” right now for 99,90 € ($120 USD) over at French retailer Cornerstreet, who also provided the images below:



Source: Sneaker News