Imagine coming to the U.S. as a teen, growing into an adult, now you have a family of your own. Over the last 20 years, just imagine working as hard as possible to provide the best life possible for your family, staying out trouble, and embracing a new national culture and then suddenly, the president of the country that has been the symbol of your freedom says “get out.”

This is the harsh reality facing 57,000 Hondurans as the Trump administration ends temporary protected status. With one final chance to apply for the 18-month protection which terminates on January 5, 2020. As a result, they’ll be unfit to legally work in the U.S. and therefore at risk of deportation.

Majority of Hondurans in the U.S. receiving TPS have been in the country for most of their lives. This means there will be little to nothing to return to.

Clearly, empathy and compassion aren’t within the national ideology of this president. TPS began as a relief effort to nations affected by war, natural disaster or any hazard which would make it unsafe for their citizens to return safely.

There are 10 nations in the program–El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Six of these nations are slated for their last renewal. With this in mind, by 2020 roughly 400,000 people won’t be able to stay in the U.S.

Honduras joined the program in 1999 after a devastating 1998 hurricane. The Department of Homeland Security issues renewals and designations. According to them, Honduras has recovered from the hurricane of 98′ making it safe to return.

Despite the fact that civil unrest plagues their nation and people are currently fleeing, DHS still considers it “safe.”

While we can understand TPS isn’t a path to citizenship, this grotesque decision comes with a human cost that cannot go unnoticed. Especially considering 53,000 children born in the U.S. have at least one parent benefiting from Honduras TPS.

Most importantly aside from the stress put on the beneficiaries, The U.S. will not be able to deport the staggering number of people as quickly as this decision was made. All in all, more problems and confusion stemming from the Trump White House.