Supreme has been enjoying a great spring so far — collabs with Lacoste, Hellraiser and graffiti legend Lee Quiñones have already garnered positive reactions — and the brand’s new capsule with Fox Racing is set to continue its critical acclaim.

Building on the historic rise of the motocross team since founder Geoff Fox launched its parent company, Moto-X, back in 1974, the new Fox Racing set borrows heavy on a racewear aesthetic. Pieces like the Moto Jersey Top, Moto Pant, and even the Vue Goggles can be reworked into your streetwear wardrobe, but other pieces, like the V2 Helmet, Proframe Roost Deflector Vest, Bomber LT Gloves, and Moto Hand Grip, should probably be reserved for the dirtbike professionals.

Pick up the Supreme x Fox Racing Spring 2018 drop beginning this Thursday (May 10) in-store at the NY, Brooklyn, LA, London, and Paris locations, as well as online. Japan will see the release on May 12.

See the product lookbook below to check out everything included in this revved-up collaboration:



Images: Supreme