Australian-bred streetwear imprint Butter Goods is off to a great start in 2018, especially with the choice of inspiration being included in the latest Q2 drop.

Highlighted by color-blocked windbreakers and an array of vintage shop-themed graphics, the real standout in this hearty collection is the set of Ghostface Killah tees that depict an animated version of the rap legend’s 1996 classic Ironman LP. Another musician that gets style nods is Frank Zappa, whose likeness is featured on a few tees as well.

Look for the Butter Goods Q2 collection for SS18 starting this Saturday (May 12) in store, followed by an online drop this coming Monday (May 14).

More pics of the lookbook below: