For the first time ever, Saturday Night Live was enjoyable to watch from beginning to end. The largest part is due to both the host and musical guest being Donald Glover.

The episode pulled a 4.1 Live/same day rating and a 1.8 in the 18-49 age demographic. That’s up from the previous episode.

The same night Glover was on double duty, he premiered the politically-charged single, “This is America.” The song’s video will single handedly go down as one of the best videos of the year.

Glover is gearing up to release the final two episodes of Atlanta’s second season. As well as play a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.