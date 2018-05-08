A week after the release of his fifth studio album, KOD, J. Cole took to Instagram to announce the first official Dreamville Music Festival.

The festival is set to take place for one day on September 15, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, approximately an one hour drive from J. Cole’s hometown in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Festival headliners and performers have yet to be announced, but the festival will include a highly-curated selection of music performers, from national acts to local up-and-coming artists. The event sounds like the perfect mix of local music, culture, food and art, in addition to getting the chance to see Cole celebrate his roots alongside all his loyal fans.

Proceeds from the Dreamville Festival will benefit non-profit organizations The Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Here’s what J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “IB” Hamad stated about their philanthropic efforts:

“We hope to give back to the community with a celebration of all the things that makes Raleigh and North Carolina itself so great – music, food, art, culture and more. This event will ultimately give Cole a chance to make a direct impact to the people that helped shape who he is today.”

Pre-sale tickets to the Dreamville Festival are currently on sale here.