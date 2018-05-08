Even in retirement, Kobe Bryant is still out here criticizing today’s current NBA star players.

While the Black Mamba is in fact a fan of Ben Simmons, Bryant still believes Simmons has to make some changes if he’s going to improve his impact on the offensive end.

In an appearance on the Chris and Caron show on Fox Sports Radio, the Lakers legend suggested that Simmons must rebuild the mechanics of his jump shot entirely, in order to become a threat from outside the paint.

“Just aesthetically, I would say build that thing anew,” Bryant said with a laugh, following up with, “I don’t think the game came down to that though.”

To Kobe’s credit, he has a valid point. The lack of an offensive jumper is one of the reasons the Philadelphia 76ers are trailing the Boston Celtics 3-1 in their seven-game series.

Boston has continuously sagged off Simmons, cutting off passing lanes and forcing the point guard to shoot instead of drive to the basket.

Simmons finished Game 2 with just one point and was reluctant to shoot the ball, as the Celtics’ defense zeroed in on him. He bounced back in Game 3 with 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field.

Bryant began his career in Los Angeles by shooting 41.7% and 42.8% in his first two seasons. However, the future Hall of Famer upped his percentages in the coming years, shooting a career-best 46.9% in 2001 and 44.7% for his career.

Simmons is only 21 years old and has plenty of time to improve his game. Let’s see how the rest of the series plays out.

Listen to Kobe’s full Chris and Caron episode below: