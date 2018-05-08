In his first one-on-one interview since being released from prison, Meek Mill sat down with NBC journalist Lester Holt to talk about his life and what it’s been like since he got out. In the interview that times out at 5 minutes 17 seconds, Meek spoke mainly about others who are going through the same struggle as he is but just don’t have the same resources that he does.

“This is the same thing that thousands of other minorities are going through on a daily basis. They just don’t have the platform to have anybody speak on their behalf,” Meek tells Lester Holt.

Meek Mill who is currently out on bail by order of the Supreme Court says that he’s glad to be out of prison but at the same time doesn’t feel free because his conviction still stands and Judge Brinkley, who Meek and his supporters believe to be corrupt, is still heading his case. Meek has been on probation since he was 19 years old, he is now 30.

“I didn’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19,” Meek says when asked if he felt free.

The ‘1942 Flows’ rapper admits that he did struggle with opioid addiction which was considered a violation of probation which Meek says shouldn’t be a violation because it doesn’t make him a criminal. The superstar lifestyle led Meek to his use of percocet, but says that rehab and therapy cleansed him of his addiction.

Meek is still due back in Judge Brinkley’s court in June as Meek and his legal team including the Philadelphia District Attorney attempt to have his 2007 case dismissed ultimately giving Meek the freedom he hasn’t had in a long time.