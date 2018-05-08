Meek Mill is getting back in the booth fresh off the heels of his prison release on bail, pending his appeal for wrongful conviction.

The Philly rapper celebrated his 31st birthday last weekend in Miami with family and friends following Saturday’s Philadelphia 76ers game. He was granted permission to travel outside of Philadelphia for work-related purposes. Page Six reports that sources are saying, “He got permission to fly down to Miami for work, to go into the studio. I’m sure he’s got a lot to say.”

The source added that Meek turned down a huge birthday party, and instead had an intimate celebration with his loved ones.