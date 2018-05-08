During a 10-minute speech at the White House Rose Garden on Monday (May 7), Melania Trump announced the birth of her “Be Best” initiative. Trump, has reportedly been caught plagiarizing the program’s motto from an Obama-era work and mimicked the material verbatim. According to the first lady, the program owns three core focal points: the well-being of American children, promoting positivity on social media, and the current epidemic of opioid use.

“As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today’s fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide,” announced Trump.

Melania and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released at 27-page document that blueprints her mission to talk to parents about their children’s internet use and cyberbullying episodes, and according to Buzz Feed, certain sections of the document are direct mimics of the FTC’s ‘Net Cetera” campaign, which was launched under President Barack Obama back in 2009. Thanks to the grandeur of technology and photo shop, Mrs. Trump and co. slated “Talking With Kids About Being Online,” on the White House’s website, aligning with her “Be Best” program.

The handle “Be Best,” while grammatically challenged, aligns with the program’s purpose which is to tackle matters in the likes of drug addiction, cyberbullying, and suicide amid the minds and lives of American children and is also eerily similar to Michelle Obama‘s “Be Better” campaign of 2014. The reach may be challenging for the once international model, being that her husband, President Donald Trump is the modern-day poster child for cyberbullying, the abuse of social media and petty use of freedom of speech.

She also plans on bringing awareness to the identity of children suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome and intensifying the need for healthy pregnancies. Her mission to promote a positive social media culture includes an attempt to teach children the uplifting abilities of the internet in hopes of killing the noise on negativity and cyberbullying, and most likely such initiative must start with her own husband.

“As we all know, social media can both positively and negatively affect our children. But too often, it is used in negative ways,” Trump recalls. “When children learn positive online behaviors early on, social media can be used in productive ways and can affect positive change.”

According to the “Be Best” mission, the program will; “…champion the many successful well-being programs that provide children with the tools and skills required for emotional, social, and physical health. The campaign will also promote established organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face growing up in the modern world.”

With President Donald Trump’s renowned identity as an avid negative force on social media, Melania certainly has a job to do. It will not be surprising if the juvenile like cyber behavior of her husband, or her longstanding roast session via leaked nudes is what has influenced the “Be Best” initiative. She mentions during the program’s video launch, that several children have written letters detailing their experience with cyberbullying alongside “first hand” experience. Does Trump’s attempt appear to contradict due to her husband’s persona? Or is she possibly paving her own lane down the probable solution game? Is there a way Melania can do this with a sense of originality or, is this act beyond her means?