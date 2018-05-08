Things aren’t looking too good for the New York State Attorney General.

The most recent person to hold the position, Eric Schneiderman, has resigned after four women came forward with accusations of physical abuse. Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker broke the story about Schneiderman on Monday, which prompted a quick resignation from the embattled A.G. Although Schneiderman denies accusations of physical abuse, he stepped down from his position as Attorney General because it was a distraction from the work he was doing.

Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam are two of the women who went public with the accusations, while the other two women did not wish to have their names disclosed by shared similar stories of abuse. Barish tells The New Yorker that during one drunken night, Schneiderman slapped her across the ear forcing her to fall down. As she tried to fight him off he began choking her.

““You cannot be a champion of women when you are hitting them and choking them in bed,” Barish told The New Yorker.

Selvaratnam told The New Yorker that Schneiderman would get violent with sexual demands, including demands for a threesome. She also claims that the New York liberal Democrat would slap her until she called him “master.”

“In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

Schneiderman was currently heading the investigation into film producer Harvey Weinstein, whose history of sexual harassment and assault was revealed by The New Yorker as well. Schneiderman was called a champion for womens rights in the #MeToo era for taking on Weinstein, but now his work seems to come with a bit of irony.

New York State will vote in November on who will replace the newly resigned A.G.