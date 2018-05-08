Nicki Minaj used Monday’s Met Gala appearance to announce the title and release date of her new album. During her red carpet appearance, the “Anaconda” performer revealed that her 2014 LP The Pinkprint follow up will be titled Queen and will drop June 15.

Nicki Minaj currently has two singles out to support the early summer release. “Chun Li” the more popular of the two hit the Billboard top 10 in its first full week of release. The Young Money rapper released the visuals for both ‘Chun Li’ and ‘Barbie Tingz’ last week.

The two singles dropped shortly after Cardi B released her debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ which created a huge debate among hip-hop heads of who was the queen of hip-hop right now. There was also somewhat of a beef between the two artists as Nicki mentioned in an interview with Zane Lowe regarding the Migos track ‘Motorsport’ that both artist featured on.

Well, all seems to be well among hip-hop’s queens as the two were seen together at the Met Gala event and even posing for pictures together.

As far as new music, Nicki has said that she will premiere new music on Saturday Night Live’s season finale this week where she will be the show’s musical guest. We can probably expect a third single following this Saturday’s performance.